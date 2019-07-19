Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Health Department on Thursday fired eight doctors of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari for not turning up over a long period of time.

The discharge of doctors took place on the recommendation of Services General & Coordination Department which had submitted a written complaint to the Health Department.

According to Sindh Health Department, the doctors had been acquiring salaries in crores despite long absences. Dr Anila, Dr Shaista, Dr Rozeena, Dr Ana, Dr Ayesha, Dr Shehla and two others are among the employees who were let go of jobs.