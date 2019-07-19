Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two main accused, including Managing Director Inter State Gas System Mobin Solut and former secretary petroleum Abid Saeed have become approver against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others in illegal award of LNG Tender to EPTL case, a senior official claimed.

On Thursday, NAB arrested Abbasi in illegal award of LNG Tender to EPTL case, however failed in capturing ex-adviser to PM Miftah Ismail and ex- Managing Director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq in the same case.

Interestingly, two main accused of this case Mobin Solut and Abid Saeed have become approver against Abbasi and others in this case, a senior official said.

According to the documents, NAB had issued the arrest warrants of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imranul Haq with approval of Chairman NAB on July 16, 2019. The NAB team arrested Abbasi from Thokhar Niaz Baig with help of Punjab police when he was going to address a press conference with PML-N leadership in Lahore. The NAB team had raided the residence of Miftah Ismail in Karachi and Imranul Haq in Islamabad but failed to arrest them.

The NAB team has shifted Abbasi to NAB Rawalpindi Bureau yesterday evening. Interestingly, the NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Abbasi yesterday in the same case for recording his statement but he did not appear before the NAB investigation team.

A senior NAB official said Mobin Solut and Abid Saeed had reached the NAB Rawalpindi Bureau yesterday morning and accepted the Bureau investigation team’s offer to become approver against Abbasi and others. He said both accused had recorded their statements in this regard.

Sources claimed Mobin Solut considered a close aide of former PM Abbasi and enjoying his third term as MD ISGS due to Abbasi efforts.

When The Nation contacted Mobin, he denied becoming approver in this case but confirmed that he spent several hours in NAB Rawalpindi yesterday. He said: “No such thing happened there as it was a routine call-up meeting.”