ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi has misguided the National Accountability Bureau investigation team by writing a letter to NAB Deputy Director to reschedule his hearing date as he was in Lahore to attend funeral of his close relative, The Nation has learnt on Thursday.

According the documents available with The Nation the Rawalpindi Bureau summoned the former PM in the LNG scam on Thursday (yesterday) but he did not appear before the investigation team. The documents said the former premier wrote a letter to Deputy Director NAB last Wednesday and requested for rescheduling his hearing date.

The letter says: “I have been informed of reports in the electronic media this evening that I am required to appear before NAB Rawalpindi on July 18, 2019, however, I have not received any notice from NAB for this purpose. I am currently in Lahore due to the funeral proceedings of a close relative and will return on July 22, 2019. It is requested that the appearance before NAB, if any, be scheduled after July 25, 2019. Kindly disregard this letter if no such appearance is required.”

According to media reports, NAB team arrested the former PM in Thokar Niaz Baig on way to Lahore when he was going to hold a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif and other party leadership.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Abbasi was in Islamabad on Thursday and he could visit the NAB Rawalpindi before leaving for Lahore yesterday morning. They said Abbasi misguided the NAB investigation team that he had left for Lahore on July 17 for attending funeral of his close relative. He claimed former PM was aware of his arrest warrants and he wanted to escape from the arrest.