KARACHI - The police arrested a kidnapper and safely rescued an eight-day-old child in the metropolis on Thursday.

According to details, key accused Khalid Khan s/o Javed had abducted 8-day-old Huzaifa from Pirabad police station jurisdiction in Karachi on July 13, 2019.

The accused wanted to tie the knot with mother of Huzaifa but she refused after which the suspect abducted the child to take revenge.

The Pirabad Investigation Police arrested the abductor during a raid in Kemari and rescued the child safely.

A case was registered against the nabbed kidnapper and investigation was underway.