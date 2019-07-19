Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday described the agri credit card scheme as an innovative step of the PTI government and said that farmers would be directly paid price of wheat, sugarcane and other crops.

He was presiding over a meeting on the agriculture department at his office. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers would be educated about the latest innovations in the agriculture sector. They would also be provided agri services on subsidised rates, he said.

He said the high-value crop culture would be introduced in villages to make farmers prosperous. He said that cultivation of olive trees would be encouraged in hilly areas of DG Khan.

Farmers could get good earnings from floriculture and foreign exchange could also be earned by increasing production of honey.

The farmers were given necessary protection through launch of insurance policy and steps taken by the PTI government were proving meaningful, he said.

ICJ RULING ‘VICTORY OF JUSTICE’

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbushan Jadhav case is a victory of justice. Truth has prevailed and lies and deceit have been defeated, he said.

In a statement, the chief minister congratulated the nation on the victory of truth and said that Pakistan emerged victorious by the grace of the Almighty. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, adding that deceitful Indian narrative has been defeated and India has eaten humble pie.

CM chairs meeting

on industries department

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on the industries department at his office on Thursday.

It was decided at the meeting that special bazaars would be set up and indigenous industries would be promoted in different cities to create jobs for qualified people.

The chief minister said that stalls would be set up at special bazaars after getting rid of the archaic handcart culture. Joy lands will be set up for children at special bazaars, he added.

He said the new industrial policy would prove a game-changer initiative for promotion of industries and create 1.5 million jobs for skilled workers in the next few years.

He said that establishment of special economic zones would help promote local industry and added that a new technical syllabus was being introduced on the pattern of German and Swedish models. “Every student will be given an opportunity of online training in different industries after completing the technical education,” he added.

He said that establishment of industrial estates in Wazirabad and Gujranwala would help provide more employment opportunities to the local workers. He said the Punjab business registration portal had been set up to facilitate the trader community.

The principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister, secretaries of industries and information departments and other officials also attended the meeting.