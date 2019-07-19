Share:

LAHORE - Renowned singer Ali Azmat has announced that he will be travelling across Europe on his bike this summer.

The singer took to Facebook to announce the news that he will be making his way across Europe where he’ll cover 12,000 km in 22 days on a bike.

“It’s going to start from London, England and we’re going to head to France.” While Azmat didn’t mention when he’ll kick off the trip, we do know that he plans on reaching France by August 2.

Covering France, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Czech and many more, Azmat will complete a full circle back to London. There are some parts of the journey which cannot be done on bike so he’ll have to take a train, such as getting to France from England. But that doesn’t really dampen the experience does it?

Previously, Azmat had biked from Karachi to Lahore and even made a tour of Pakistan. So going international makes sense for the singer.

Azmat keeps his fans up-to-date on everything he does with his motorcycle through ‘ Ali’s Crazy Central Asian Adventure.