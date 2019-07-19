Share:

LAHORE - Allama Munir Ahmad Yousufi, a well-known religious scholar and patron-in-chief of Anjuman Ashaat-e-Deen and Nageena Welfare Society, passed away here last night after a brief illness.

Yousufi was author of several books and chief editor of the monthly Seedha Raasta. Islam and love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) have been special focus of his writings. He had committed all his life to promotion and education of religion and welfare activities. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for the last few days. He met his Creator on Thursday night after a brief illness.

He had laid foundation of the Nageena Welfare Society, which provided free treatment to thousands of people. He was leading from the front the campaign for the dignity of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from the platform of Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz. He has been a regular writer for Nawa-i-Waqt. He is survived by his widow, sons Allama Bashir Ahmad Yousufi, Sahibzada Khalil Ahmad Yousufi, Sahibzada Abubakar Yousufi, a daughter and thousands of followers.