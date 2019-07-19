Share:

Parks are very essential for our physical and psychological health, it provides us a green environment which pleases our mind and builds up a society. It also makes our areas look beautiful and provides the kids with an area to play with their families. Despite all of these benefits, I am sad to say this that the scenario in Karachi is different. There are very little number of parks in the city.

Some of them are demolished, and some are not open because of a lack of service in them. I would like the authorities to pay attention to this issue. Another issue related to this matter is smoking in the parks. Smoking should not be allowed in the parks because it affects the environment and causes a hindrance for other people. I hope that sufficient efforts would be made to resolve this issue.

HUZAIFA,

Karachi.