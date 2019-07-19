Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the incompetent selected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also made hospitals and health sector as a means of earning.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the adviser said PTI-led government should avoid cruel decisions regarding imposing tax on hospitals and health sector.

He said that the Sindh government invested billions of rupees in improvement of health sector and hospitals of Sindh. He further said that Sindh government had been providing state of the art health facilities to the masses but the federal government did otherwise. All sectors of life are deteriorating day by day and Niazi government is busy issuing notices of sales tax to the hospitals. Health facilities are basic right of the people, he added.

The Sindh government transforming his hospitals and health sector state of the art facilities where people across Sindh as well as Pakistan were visiting to seek health facilities. Why federal government is not extending welfare measures to the people so he can enjoying their life with all perks and privileges, he questioned. The people of Pakistan especially in Sindh have no electricity, water, green line project and other development projects are worsening by imposed of tax in the hospitals with increasing miseries of Pakistani people.

Due to the inflation, masses also facing trouble and essential commodities is too much hike and it is difficult for people to take their daily food. He said that it is wrong for the FBR to give notice of sales tax to the hospitals.

Wahab said that now the hospital has also been under sales tax. Advisor Information said that the Electricity and Gas companies have received orders from the Federal Government to implement standard sales tax on hospitals.

He said that the implementation of Sales tax is abusive for healthcare facilities in the country. Wahab said that the unfair government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has destroyed every sector of the country adding that when the hospitals also taxed, health facilities will go away beyond the reach of the masses.

He was of the view that the Pakistan Peoples Party has never disturbed the sectors of necessities of life and welfare of masses. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all these types of measures of tax may kindly be withdrawn so that the people will pass their life easily.