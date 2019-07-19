Share:

Mian Aslam Iqbal replaces Samsam Ali Bukhari as Punjab Minister for Information on Friday, as the government made large-scale reshuffle in the Punjab Cabinet.

Aslam Iqbal who was holding provincial portfolios of Industries, Commerce and Investment will also be entrusted with the ministries of information and culture, sources said.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Bukhari would now serve in the Consolidation of Holdings Department.

Information Minister Samsam Bukhari lost his office of information ministry in Friday’s Punjab cabinet reshuffle. The decision was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-day visit to Lahore yesterday.