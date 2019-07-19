Share:

SARGODHA : The policeman who thrashed a citizen was arrested on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha. DPO Hussan Mushtaq Sukhera learnt the incident in which Constable Ashraf intercepted a cattle broker named Khan Bhadar near Motorway Interchange Sialmorr and demanded bribe from him. Constable became infuriated over refusal, and he badly tortured Khan Bhadar. The DPO took stern action and ordered police for his apprehension. Police arrested the accused and put him behind bars. Police also filed a case against him, and departmental action would also be initiated on the directions of DPO.

The DPO said that no one would be allowed to bother public at any cost. He added that he had zero tolerance against corruption.