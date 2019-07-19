Share:

Karachi (PR) Dawlance has now pioneered an ‘Internet-of-Things’ (IoT) platform, for the first time in Pakistan, which the consumers can operate very conveniently, through a powerful Mobile-App. IoT is a revolutionary concept, as electronic products, home-appliances and digital-devices can now be embedded with internet connectivity. So, all forms of electronic hardware and devices can now communicate and interact with each-other, over the Internet. The consumers can remotely monitor and control all their electronic products. This Mobile-Application from Dawlance named “SYNC”, is powered by Homewhiz. It provides an IoT solution to connect 4 major categories of home-appliances: Refrigerators, Split Inverters, Microwave Ovens and Washing Machines.