ORAKZAI - At least eight people died and 25 others injured when roof of their house collapsed in Lerra area of Orakzai district on Thursday. According to police, a marriage ceremony was going on when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The victims also included women and children.

Soon after the incident, area people rushed to the site of the incident and started rescue operation to pull out those buried under the rubble. Later, Rescue 1122 teams also reached there and participated in the rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Kalaya hospital for medical treatment.