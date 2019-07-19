Share:

Lahore - Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired a meeting to review the weekly progress regarding resolved, referred and pending complaints in GOR-1. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Director General Ahsan Waheed briefed about the performance, resolved complaints, ongoing development in resolution of complaints. More than 109 complaints of different nature have been resolved within a week involving hefty amount of Rs 17 crore, 54 lakh and 45 thousand, DG informed. Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari also gave instructions to all dealing officers as to how they can resolve complaints more efficiently. Behind every complaint, lives and hard-earned money of Overseas Pakistanis are at stake and it is our responsibility to facilitate them and work for their welfare, he added. Unprofessional behaviour while resolving complaints shall not be tolerated and disciplinary action will be taken against the officer. Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari instructed all dealing officers to maintain close coordination with Deputy Commissioners of their respective districts for expeditious disposal of complaints. Director General OPC was also advised by the Commissioner to interact more with the dealing officers and guide them accordingly.