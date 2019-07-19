Share:

MULTAN - JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for the resignation of government, dissolution of assemblies and new polls, saying fair elections can be held in the country if establishment remains impartial.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he claimed that every Pakistani wanted removal of this ineligible government and holding of new elections. He said that this step would not just affect the government rather the opposition would also have to sacrifice its seats in National Assembly and Sindh Government. “But sacrifices have to be given for achieving big tasks,” he added. When asked about any power whose presence could ensure free and fair elections, the Maulana said that there were strong chances that the elections would be fair if the establishment stood away from the polls. He said that the JUI was going to take part in FATA elections despite strong reservations. “You can well understand the situation if a jawan is deployed inside the booth, ballot box is given in his custody and the ballot is counted under his supervision,” he maintained.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s upcoming US visit, he said that the agenda of this trip was to beg money and prolong his rule. “First thing is that Imran Khan is going to present the gift of bodies of those being martyred in Kashmir to Trump and he will be told that pressure is being increased on religious schools,” he alleged. He said that it was regrettable that the establishment was holding direct talks with the religious seminaries and they were being pressurized to accept government’s package. He said that he trusted Tanzeemul Madaris and Wifaqul Madaris and expected that they would not make any compromise on the independence of religious institutions. He warned that the JUI (F) reserved the right to give strong reaction if any attempt was made to impose syllabus on religious schools forcibly or deprive them of independence.

He said that it had come into his notice that the USA was exerting pressure on Pakistan to repeal blasphemy law. “I ask the nation to stay alert. It’s an international conspiracy and it will not be accepted whatsoever,” he warned. To a query, he said that the CTD department was getting direct funding from USA and attempts were being made to use this institution against religious seminaries. He declared hat the institutions being set up in contradiction of Pakistan’s interests would not be accepted at any cost. Citing examples of religious schools from Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Vehari, he said that the government wanted to take hold of religious schools but the schools which were taken into control had lost their identity. He asked Tanzeemul Madaris and Wifaqul Madaris to identify the designs of the government and hold talks in light of it.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to give the gift of Hafiz Saeed’s arrest to Trump in his US visit. “Trump has clearly said that Hafiz Saeed’s arrest is outcome of their pressure,” he added.

Responding to a question on arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said that NAB had become a tool to carry out vindictive and one-sided actions against opposition. “Because opposition is all set to launch drive against government, all opposition members are being put in jails while corruption cases against prime minister himself and former KPK chief minister also exist till date,” he pointed out.

He claimed that the drive to topple chairman senate would remain successful, saying government’s claim that opposition’s some senators were in contact with them was wrong. “Instead their some senators are in contact with us,” he added.

Referring to traders strike, he said that the country-wide traders strike on July 13 reminded him of 1977, adding that the trader fraternity rejected government’s policies and budget through successful strike. He said that today every individual demanded removal ineligible government and now these rulers had no justification to remain imposed on the nation.

He declared that the JUI would hold million marches in Peshawar on July 25 and Quetta 28. “The motive behind these marches is to protect Aqeeda Khatam-e-Nubuwat and mark black day against electoral rigging,” he added. He further announced that the opposition would mark black day across the country. He said that price hike crushed poor people and opposition was all set to launch drive against government. He said that the line of action for the drive would be finalized after chairman senate election. He directed his workers to join hands with traders.