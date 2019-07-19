Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti-electronic crimes court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday acquitted former senator of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Raza Abidi in a contempt of court case.

In this regard, Tahir Mahmood judge of the court announced the verdict which he had reserved earlier after arguments of both the sides and acquitted Abidi, a former PPP Karachi president in a case regarding alleged use of derogatory language against the higher judiciary.

The former PPP senator was arrested from outside the Supreme Court building in October last year by the Secretariat Police after registration of FIR for using defamatory and insulting language against the then chief justice and the judiciary in an interview.

The FIA had booked Faisal Raza under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

According to the FIR registered against Abidi with criminal intent and ulterior motives and without lawful justification had used sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice. It said his remarks were tantamount to creating a sense of fear, panic and insecurity among the government, general public and society.

It said Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of PECA, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi remained a PPP senator from 2009-2013, while also held the office of the party’s Karachi chapter.

Abidi during an interview at a local web channel had used derogatory and inappropriate language against former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar which led to his arrest from the apex court premises following the contempt notice.

The former senator was also acquitted by the Anti-Terrorism Court in the same case.

He was released from Adiala Jail after a three-member bench of the apex court accepted his unconditional apology and discharged a contempt notice.