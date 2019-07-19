Share:

LAHORE - Four officials of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) were elected in different committees of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) at its council meeting recently held in Bangkok.

AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar was appointed as member of the legal commission of Asian body while AFP advisor Brig (R) Ghazanfar Ali was inducted as a member of the of the Ethics Commission (AAA), said AFP spokesman here on Thursday.

He said two members of the AFP were elected during the 23rd AAA Congress held in Doha. Pakistan Women Athletics Association (PWAA) Secretary Abida Tanveer was elected as member of AAA women committee while P&D Commission chairman & AFP vice president Brig (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti was elected as member of AAA race walking committee.

“AFP President Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi is the vice president AAA and Salman Iqbal Butt is already working as Director Development AAA. We feel pleasure to bring it on record that representation of six AFP individuals in the AAA is unprecedented. It happened never before in the history of Pak Athletics,” said the spokesman.

He expressed the hope that Pak officials inducted in Asian body will utilize their expertise and energies for the development of athletics in Asia especially in Pakistan.