France and Pakistan maintain a mutual cooperation in different economic areas and to strengthen Pak French ties, Noor Ahmed, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Marc Baréty, Ambassador of France, and Jacky AMPROU, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) have recently signed the Credit Facility Agreement worth Euros 50 million and the Grant Agreement worth 0.2 million Euros.

This signed agreement would help finance the Rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai Hydropower Plants and will allow the modernization of the two hydropower plants, as well as the upgrading of their generation capacity from 20MW to 22MW for Dargai HPP and from 1MW to 5 MW for Chitral HPP.

The main objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy to meet the current and future needs of Chitral and Malakand regions. This will also result in industrial, agricultural and Economic Development of the regions.

The project will contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s strategy to develop green energy, reduce greenhouse gasses emission which is very much aligned with the French Government’s agenda of promoting climate friendly projects.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where Euros 610 million financial support has been committed since 2016