ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services and Islamabad Capital Territory administration on Thursday held a meeting to review dengue fever situation in the city.

The meeting was held under the chair of Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik. It was also attended by Director General Health, heads of major hospitals in Islamabad, health officers of ICT, CDA and related health institutions in the federal capital. As the outset, Secretary Health expressed the importance of working in close coordination to address the dengue challenge effectively.

The meeting was briefed in detail by District Health Officer ICT Dr Najeeb Durrani and Dr Iqbal Afridi from CDA Health Directorate on measures being taken in Islamabad regarding dengue prevention and control.

The DHO shared that an action plan on dengue had been prepared and was being implemented. The actions being taken include identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking water containers, removal of shoppers, plastic bottles and other wastes from roofs; draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators; formation of 6 teams of sanitary inspectors and malaria supervisors as well as formation of 136 teams of lady health workers.

The meeting was informed that there was daily sharing of dengue cases reports by all major hospitals in Islamabad whereas daily meetings of ADHO with field staff are being held. 714 hotspots for dengue in ICT and 2,206 hotspots in CDA are being given special attention.

These include junkyards, shops and water bodies. In addition, public awareness drive has been launched to educate the residents on the prevention of dengue.