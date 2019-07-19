Share:

The controversial video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik , unveiled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, has been sent to Punjab Science Forensic Laboratory on Friday.

According to details, the laboratory will analyze whether the audio and video are of the same person or not while it will also evaluate the video under fake editing and electronic forgery aspects.

According to sources, availability of recording device is essential for complete forensic of the content, however, the test is facing delay as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has failed to find such equipment so far.

It will take one to two days to complete forensic of the video by using proper tools, they added.

It is pertinent to a three-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had conducted hearing on petitions to probe alleged video scandal of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik .