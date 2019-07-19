Share:

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day, today with a renewed pledge and the motivation to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

It was today on 19th July 1947, that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution from the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition Plan, two-nation theory and the aspirations of the people of the territory.