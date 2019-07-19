- 9:58 PM | July 19, 2019 Govt needs to fight negative propaganda through accurate news: PM Imran
- 9:49 PM | July 19, 2019 Culture of loot and corruption can no more work in Pakistan: CM Buzdar
- 9:30 PM | July 19, 2019 Pakistan should focus on a self sustainable defense industry through public private partnership: COAS
- 9:13 PM | July 19, 2019 Tree plantation vital to tackle environmental challenges: Mian Aslam Iqbal
- 9:04 PM | July 19, 2019 Kabul blast kills six, injures 27
- 8:40 PM | July 19, 2019 Sana Mir gets inducted in ICC Women's Committee
- 7:50 PM | July 19, 2019 Judge Arshad Malik's controversial video sent for forensic testing
- 7:23 PM | July 19, 2019 Workers' arrest a proof of Imran Khan's dictatorial mindset: Shehbaz Sharif
- 6:50 PM | July 19, 2019 PM Imran to meet 50 US Congress Members in Washington: Sheila Jackson
- 6:13 PM | July 19, 2019 Accession to Pakistan Day observed for Kashmir
- 6:03 PM | July 19, 2019 Emergency declared as strong earthquake hits Athens
- 5:25 PM | July 19, 2019 Pakistan, France sign credit facility agreement
- 3:37 PM | July 19, 2019 Mian Aslam Iqbal replaces Samsam Bukhari as Punjab information minister
- 3:23 PM | July 19, 2019 Police arrest workers of PML-N during hearing of Maryam Nawaz
- 3:15 PM | July 19, 2019 US might have downed their own drone by mistake: Iranian Deputy FM
- 3:11 PM | July 19, 2019 NAB files Park Lane case against Asif Ali Zardari
- 2:49 PM | July 19, 2019 Kabul University hit by explosion
- 2:35 PM | July 19, 2019 FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in US ahead of PM visit
- 2:16 PM | July 19, 2019 SC to resume hearing in judge's video case on July 30
- 1:54 PM | July 19, 2019 Serena Williams shares plans for a post-sports career