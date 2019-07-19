Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed Thursday issued directives to launch Rural Housing Pilot Project on an emergent basis.

“Under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, 50 houses would be handed over to people from selected villages on easy installments,” the minister said.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday of Punjab Housing Task Force

He directed the Housing Task Force to prepare financial model for the purpose. He also sought a report about establishing new cities at the earliest.

Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq briefed the participants about selection of suitable places for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The meeting also reviewed models of low-cost houses, construction expenditures and pattern, material, bank finance, construction rule of different institutions.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Liaqat Chatha, Chairman Task Force Yaqoob Izhar, General Secretary Atif Ayub and other concerned officers were also present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan opened the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme a couple of days ago.

The prime minister also launched a web portal (www.nphp.nadra.gov.pk) where the applicants could register themselves, without needing to visit any office.

The prime minister asked the people to register themselves in the scheme so that the government is aware of housing demands and comes to know how much an applicant could pay to ascertain the volume of the funding.

According ot Nadra, Zulfiqar Ali said that under the first phase of registration, which started in October 2018, around 500,000 people had been registered.

He said keeping in view of increasing public interest, Nadra had designed a web portal to ease the registration process and would facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He said besides the portal, the registration facility would also be available at 7,500 Nadra e-Sahulat facilities across the country to help those who are unable to use the portal.

Schemes okayed

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D Habibur Rehman Gilani. Acting Secretary P&D Babar Aman Babar, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Retrofitting of Public Institutes the cost of Rs. 357.540 million, Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development Project at the cost of Rs3695.526 million and Cage Fish Culture Cluster Development Project at a cost of Rs 3613.730 million.