LOS ANGELES : Margot Robbie has ‘’never seen’’ a ‘Star Wars’ movie and is committed to snubbing the sci-fi franchise because it ‘’infuriates people’’.

The 29-year-old actress hasn’t seen any instalment in the soon-to-be nine-film franchise and she won’t change that fact because she now feels as though people expect her to watch the movies - which began in 1977 with George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’.

Speaking to MTV News, she said: ‘’I’ve never seen any ‘Star Wars’, I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much, like, ‘How? How have you never watched any ‘Star Wars’?’ And I just kinda wanna see how long I can make it now.’’

Despite never having seen any of the films herself, the ‘Suicide Squad’ star has encountered numerous devout fans of the film series, committed to telling her what she is missing by not watching the films set in a galaxy far, far away. It seems no one can sway Margot when it comes to ‘Star Wars’ as she has worked with actors who have appeared in the franchise.