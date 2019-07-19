Share:

SARGODHA - Police on Thursday conducted a raid on the residence of PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed, but he could not be arrested.

Cantonment police had registered a case against Ch Hamid Hameed on charges of delivering provocative speeches against state institutions on July 25, 2018 on the day of general election. Court had dismissed his bail application at which a huge contingent of police conducted a raid on his residence in Block No 25 for his apprehension. But police failed to arrest him because he was in Islamabad.