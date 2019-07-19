Share:

LODHRAN - Pakistan Supreme Court is introducing a judicial system on experimental basis through which complainants can get swift justice.

Law expert Advocate Tufail Thakur said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa had introduced model courts throughout the country on experimental basis where verdict on pending cases was given within four days. He added that model courts within first week of their establishment disposed of 766 cases in which eight suspects were awarded death, 48 sentenced to life in prison, and others were imposed fine.

Discussing background of these courts, Tufail Thakur said that such courts were first introduced during the regime of Nawaz Sharif, adding that they were named as Speedy Trial Court at that time.

Throwing light on the performance of Model Court in Lodhran District, Senior Civil Judge Admin Rashid Nawaz told The Nation that from 1st of April to July 16 Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Lodhran disposed of 20 cases of murder and 44 cases of drugs (9/C). He added: “There is not even a single case for hearing in Model Court.”

Chairman Olympia Association District Lodhran Mirza Saleem Akhtar told The Nation that establishment of Model Court had modernised the court system, adding that the establishment of such courts was need of the hour.

For the provision of swift and affordable justice, a meeting of National Court Policy Making Committee was held under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa. Justices of Islamabad, four provincial courts and other officials concerned participated in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that in Model Courts , Session Judges will hear the cases and give verdicts within four to seven days. Police will be responsible for bringing witnesses and evidence, and statements will be recorded through video link. In Model Courts , decisions will not be postponed. Question on the effectiveness of court will not be raised.