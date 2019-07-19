Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh assumed charge of his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa briefed the new DG about the on-going sports projects in the province. After taking charge, Aulakh met with SBP officers. The staff of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) warmly received the newly-appointed DG, who was serving as Additional Secretary Home prior to his current assignment. Aulakh, who has vast experience of administration, had also served on key posts like Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Hafizabad and Director Anti-Corruption in the past. Talking to SBP officers, he said that development and promotion of sports is top priority of Punjab Government and SBP will utilize all resources for this noble cause.

The DG vowed to find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province for the further uplift of the sports. “Best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in sports competitions appropriately in future,” he added.