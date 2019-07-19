Share:

RAWALPINDI : New chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi Dr Ghulam Dastagir on Thursday assumed the charge of his office.

Dr Dastagir after assuming charge as chairman RBISE said that he would do his best to streamline the examination system on modern scientific lines and more improvement and transparency would be ensured in the examination system.

The chairman said that problems faced by matriculation and F.A/F.Sc candidates would be resolved speedily. He said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

All out efforts should be made to promote education in our country and the students be facilitated for acquiring education, he added.