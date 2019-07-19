Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz directed investigating officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to provide maximum relief to the complainants.

While showing satisfaction on disposal of complaints, he directed investigation officers to recommend disciplinary action in cases where serious maladministration has been found. He directed the officials to organize meetings with major federal government agencies to address systemic issues so that maximum relief could be provided to people at their end. He also advised that attendance level of representation by agencies before the investigating officer must be of senior level. He directed to issue directions to all the agencies to appoint a focal person of higher rank to correspond with Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. He also directed investigating officers of regional offices to frequently visit districts and tehsils to hear complaints of public under outreach complaint resolution programme.

He was chairing a meeting of the investigating officers and other officers of the secretariat to review progress of investigation work.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, senior adviser, while giving a presentation to the participants of the meeting said that 34,157 cases were registered from January to June 2019. While giving a comparison, he said that 8.31 percent more cases were registered in the first 6 months of 2019 than 2018.

Shahidullah Baig, senior adviser (implementation), said that 12,146 cases had been forwarded for implementation out of which 9685 cases had been implemented in letter and spirit and 2461 cases of complex nature were pending for implementation. The Ombudsman also directed to clear pendency in shortest possible time. The Ombudsman ordered to establish facilitation desks for complainants’ at all regional offices so that the uneducated complainants could be facilitated in a better way.

He also directed to work aggressively on awareness campaign, as the current year is being celebrated as the year of awareness.