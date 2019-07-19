Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties may soon jointly demand for calling a joint session of parliament to discuss the matter regarding the Reko Diq issue. Prime Minister Imran Khan, a couple of days before, had issued orders for the formation of a commission to probe and fix responsibility for the massive loss borne by the country in the Reko Diq case. The PTI’s government proposed this commission after the multi-billion penalties was imposed on Pakistan by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The joint opposition parties have already feared the formation of the commission will yield no results. The opposition parties, sources said, will soon ask government to summon joint session of parliament to chalk out combine strategy about Reko Diq issue. They want government to finalise terms of reference of the commission [formed by government] by the parliament.