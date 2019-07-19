Share:

PESHAWAR - OPPO Mobile Technologies CEO visits Peshawar to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan for future investment opportunities. Chinese Telecom Company is interested to establish its first large scale manufacturing factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Factory is expected to create 400 plus jobs to skilled and unskilled labour. Chief Executive Officer OPPO Mobile Technologies Pakistan Mr. George Long along with his team visited Peshawar expressing their interest in establishing a manufacturing plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese company is interested in bringing a large scale hand held devices manufacturing factory, to cater local demand of smart phone devices in Pakistan. Establishment of the factory is expected to create 400 plus jobs for skilled and unskilled labour. OPPO CEO mentioned that their company will transfer skill to local labour, training them to meet the requirements of the job. It was revealed by the OPPO CEO and his team during a meeting with KP Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra, and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP on Science Technology and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash who met them here at Peshawar. Both welcomed the Chinese company with keen interest and assured that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is willing to cooperate and facilitate provided it is in best interest of both, the province and investor.