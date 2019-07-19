Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 100,000 students (both boys and girls) in Gujranwala division are likely to remain unable to get admission in first year classes at local government colleges due to shortage of seats.

According to BISE officials, a total of 164,542 students (119,081 in Science Group and 45,086 in Humanities Group) have passed the annual SSC exam this year, and they are seeking admission in government colleges in all six districts of Gujranwala division, namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

The officials of Colleges Department told The Nation that there were only 60,000 seats for first year classes in all the government colleges of Gujranwala division. “It will leave more than 100,000 students unable to get admission in local government colleges.”

The students are forced to go to private colleges for admission despite their higher fees. The private colleges are taking full advantage of the shortage of seats at government colleges.

Local social, religious, educational, and political circles have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to ensure an increase in seats at government colleges to accommodate local students.

Trader robbed of cash

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1.2 million from a Peshawar based trader Sunny Gull in broad daylight at Hajipura, Daska.

According to local police, Sunny Gull reached Daska from Peshawar for some business purpose. He was on his way after drawing Rs1.2 million from a local bank when two motorcyclists fired a shot and burst tyre of the car he was in. Thereafter, they robbed him of the money and fled. Daska City police are investigating.

Two female workers kidnapped on way to factory

Unidentified armed suspects kidnapped two female industrial workers at gunpoint here near Sambrial on Wednesday.

According to Sambrial Police, both the female industrial workers - Noureen and Ayesha - were on the way workplace, a local surgical instruments manufacturing factory near Uggoi-Sambrial. In the meanwhile, some unidentified suspects overpowered them at gunpoint, bundled into a carry pick-up van and drove off to an unknown location. The Sambrial Police have registered a case with no arrest or clue in this regard.