ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja has confirmed that Pakistan has got the rights to host G1 events in 2021.

Col Wasim was attending the World Taekwondo Asia Annual General Assembly meeting in Amman, Jordan. Talking to The Nation, he said: “The host countries for 2020 Asian events were announced during the meeting, which include 24 Asian event Lebanon in March, WT President Cup Asian Region Feb 24 to 27, Jordan, 10th Asian Club Championship, in first week of February in Kish, Iran, 3rd Asian Open Championship, date and venue will be announced shortly.”

He said that Pakistan has given opportunity to organise G-1 event in Jan/Feb 2021, however, it is mandatory to deposit $5,000 as fee to get the rights to host this event. “I have requested the Asian body to provide equipments to Pakistan. I have also very fruitful meeting with World Taekwondo President Dr Chouse, who promised to provide full support to Pakistan taekwondo regarding coaching and equipment.

“I also had a lengthy discussion with the Iranian Taekwondo Federation President and requested him to lend a support to Pakistan. He agreed to do so and promised to provide all the technical staff. In case Pakistan manage to get G1 event allocated, it means around 1000 athletes will get opportunity to wear Pakistan colour and get huge exposure.

“Pakistan will host Under-14, Under-17 and senior events with both male and females in action. The PTWF requires a letter from government and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), which will be sent to the international body. The letter must mention that government and POA will lend administrative and financial assistant in conducting the event to the federation. “I have written letter to the IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the said letter, which I may present in the Asian AGM, but I am still waiting for the response from both. The federation has taken the step, which is good for the country, players and officials. I have played my part convinced the Asian body, now I want to see the response from the IPC and PSB,” he added.

Col Wasim said: “Pakistan needs to host such mega events, as Pakistani athletes have shown tremendous potential in international events and won laurels for Pakistan. Liaqat Gymnasium is best to organise such mega sporting extravaganza of Olympic sports. It is also a huge dilemma that concerned authorities also don’t know about Olympics and non-Olympics sports. Hosting such massive event will also bring huge positive and sports-loving image of the country at world and Asian level. I am hopeful that IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza will look into our matter and not only encourage us but also lend a whole-hearted support to the federation to earn the right to host the event.”