ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday informed convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav that he will be granted consular access as directed by the International Court of Justice this week.

A late-night statement released by the Foreign Ministry said: “Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.” It added: “As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out.”

The ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India but asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav. It also directed to give him the option of review in sentence.

Pakistan said that the ICJ verdict in Jadhav’s case was a victory for Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case had vindicated Pakistan’s stance.

“Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan and he shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan,” he said as India made counter claims on winning the case at the ICJ.

Separately, the Foreign Office said that the ICJ in its judgment decided not to acquit or release Indian serving Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav thus not accepting Indian pray.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice. He said having heard the judgment, “Pakistan will now proceed as per law.”