LAHORE - Pakistan junior taekwondo team reached Oman, Jordan on Thursday to take part in Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship being played from July 21. Apart from taking part in the Asian junior premier taekwondo activity, Pakistan team will also take part in 7th Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship, said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) spokesman here on Thursday. Pakistan team comprises Taimur Saeed, Muhammad Danish, Hamza Saeed, Ammar Ashfaq, Saad Asif, Sinan Ashfaq and trainer and coach Faisal Butt. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Korea and hosts Jordan are the top sides of the Asia in taekwondo and a tough competition is likely to be witnessed during the championship.