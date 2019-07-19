Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India 13-2 in the semifinals of the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup-2019 in Colombo on Thursday.

This was informed by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. He said in the second semifinal, hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka beat Iran 10-2. The third place playoffs will be played today (Friday) while the final will be held between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on July 20.

In the semi-final, Pakistan managed to score 2 runs in the first innings, which put India under enormous pressure, while in next six innings, Pakistan scored 11 more runs to take their tally to 13. In the 7th innings, India managed to score 2 runs. Fazal-ur-Rehman scored 3 runs, while FAqir Hussain, M Abdullah and Arsaan scored 2 runs each. Ubaid Ullah, Zakir, Asad and Sameer scored a ruin each for the winners.