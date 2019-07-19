Share:

Islamabad - Lauding judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) not to acquit, release and return spy-terrorist Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan shall proceed further as per the law.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister said that Kulbhushan is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan and shall proceed further as per the law.

FAKHR IMAM LAUDS VERDICT

APP adds: Chairman Kashmir Committee and MNA, Syed Fakhr Imam Thursday lauded the decision of ICJ regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Talking to PTV, he said ICJ had showed the trust upon Pakistani judiciary but emphasized over the effective review of the case, adding ICJ had declared that Kulbhushan was a serving Indian naval commander and was actively involved in anti-pakistan activities in Balochistan.

“Now this is our responsibility to handle this case with the sheer political wisdom rather than with the emotions as it is between the two traditional rivals of the sub-continent,” he said.

He further informed that the committee had chalked out a plan after holding multiple meetings to spread the awareness of Kashmiri people’s rights in the masses, adding this plan would be executed through educational institutions and media.