Lahore - After the Bottle Cap Challenge, Pakistani celebrities have started the new FaceApp challenge which has created a buzz on social media.

FaceApp, allows you to age your face through an editing tool. For instance, you can see how you will look when you grow old – and how you looked when you were younger.

You can also see yourself in different hairstyles, with glasses, smile, beard, hair colors, and makeup.

The hashtag #FaceApp is trending on Twitter and everyone is sharing their photos. The app, developed by Russian company Wireless Lab, is actually two years old, but was recently updated with an improved old age filter.

Without further ado, here are the best celebrity FaceApp transformations on Instagram: