KARACHI (PR) PIA Provincial Scouts Commissioner Qamar Shamim said that aim of scouting is to provide youngsters a platform by which they can furnish their abilities and talents and become a good citizen. Scouting is playing a vital role in making our youngsters, a greater citizen.

He expressed these views while addressing a Provincial Council Coordination meeting at Headquarters of PIA BSA.

Assistant Provincial Commissioner Public Relation Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhary said that scouts training reflected the Islamic principles. A good scout must be a good Muslim. A good scout is a role model of good morality and a good character, he added.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan and other provincial officials Syed Mehhboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Tariq Ansari, Tariq Mehmood. District commissioner Iftikhar Usmani, Syed Javid Raza, Freed Uddin, Muhammad Shakeel and secretaries also attended the meeting.

Girl scouts, boys, shaheen and rover scouts participated in all social activities at Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar district headquarters. Briefing on PIA scouts services in all Airports and Haji camps. PIA Scouts Khudam-ul-Hujajj contingent will leave for Saudi Arabia on the last Hajj flight.