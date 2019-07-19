Share:

KARACHI - Police on Thursday once again baton charged and arrested over dozen nurses protesting for health professional allowance, promotion and up-gradation when tried they tried to march towards Sindh Chief Minister House.

Sindh Nurses Alliance (SNA) had been protesting outside the Karachi Press Club for last 15 days and halted their services in wards in health facilities run by Sindh government for approval of health professional allowance, increase in stipend of nursing students, DDO powers for nursing school principals and promotion and up-gradation of nurses under four-tier formula.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs Dua Bhutto, Saeed Afridi, Rabistan Khan and Raja Azhar Khan also joined the nurses and the area turned into a battleground soon as the protestors tried to march towards Chief Minister House. The law enforcement agencies placed barricades at PIDC to refrain the protesters from entering the Red Zone, launched baton charge and used water cannons to disperse the protestors. Many nurses most of them women and PTI MPA Dua Bhutto were hit by water cannons.

The emergency services in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other hospitals badly affected due to boycott of nurses. Besides Karachi, nurses at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Mithi, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Badin, Kashmor, Dadu and other cities also were also protesting for their demands.

Earlier in May, the nurses’ alliance and the health department were agreed on four-tier formula but they restarted their protest when no progress was witnessed on the agreement. They had started boycott general emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric intensive care unit, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care unit and other services all over the Sindh province. They were boycotting general emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric intensive care unit, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care unit and other services all over the Sindh province.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Deputy Inspector General South Sharjeel Khan to release all arrested nurses forthwith. He was amazed as to why the nurses were manhandled and said that the issue was resolved on Wednesday through negotiations between health department and nurses. The Chief Minister directed the health secretary to immediately meet the rightful demands immediately. Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for ‘exploiting’ this matter for political gain, Murad said a political party was inciting the issue for its mileage.

ISSUE IS RESOLVED

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the negotiation between the nurses alliance has become successful and the nurses return back to their protesting camp at Karachi Press Club. He said that the Notification as per demands of nurses will be issued within 24 hours.

He said that the Government of Pakistan People’s Party believes in the solution of problems of the masses and the notification regarding demands of the nurses will be issued after the Friday Prayers.