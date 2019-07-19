Share:

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have named their new foundation Sussex Royal. The royal couple - who married last year and have two-month-old son Archie together - have officially unveiled the name for their new charitable foundation, which will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and referred to as just Sussex Royal for short.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun newspaper confirmed the news in a tweet sent on Wednesday, which also revealed Harry and Meghan would make up half of the board of directors, alongside PR manager Sara Latham, and the foundation’s director Natalie Campbell. The tweet read: “Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. (sic)”