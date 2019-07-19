Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Thursday as KSE 100 index lost 672.45 points to close at 32,309.54 points. A total of 71,672.300 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.6 billion. Out of 299 companies, share prices of 31 companies recorded increase while 250 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today’s trading. The three top active companies were TRG Pakistan with a volume of 8,586,500 shares and its price per share witnessed a decrease of Rs 0.97 (7.1%) traded at Rs 12.67 followed by KEL with a volume of 7,348,000 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.17 to Rs 3.54 and HBL with a volume of 4,648,200 and its price per share also decreased by Rs 3.27 to Rs 118.34.