Lahore - Meteorological experts have forecast more rains for parts of the country including Lahore till coming Monday. Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue till Monday. Under the influence of this weather system, more wind-thunderstorm/rains with isolated moderate to heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad divisions and at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sukkur divisions during the period. Possibility of landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period due to persistent rains.

Meanwhile, patches of clouds, winds and scattered drizzle helped maintaining the mercury to a low level in Lahore, making weather pleasant. Maximum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 56 per cent.