Share:

OKARA : Three persons were killed in different road accidents here, according to police. A man died after being hit by a motorcycle here. He was crossing Okara-Faisalabad Highway when the incident occurred. Police had been struggling to dig out the identity of the deceased. In another incident, a motorcycle collided with a rickshaw on Okara-Depalpur Highway near Chorasta 38/D. As a result, 30 years old Waqar s/o Akbar of village 18/D died on the spot while two other men were injured and rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122. In third incident, Ahmed Sanaa s/o Irshad of village Byle Ganj was going home along with his brothers - Waqas Irshad (12), Azam (30), Ahmed Waqas (35), and friend Bilal (18) in a car. Near Shamsabad, an overloaded truck lost balance and fell on the car. Ahmed Sanaa died. Rescue 1122 cut the car body and dragged out four other injured persons. They were shifted to a local hospital from where they were referred to Lahore due to critical condition. The police registered cases accordingly.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED

A man was shot at and injured for resistance. Saeed Ahmed of Chunian and his friend were going to village 34/GD in a car. As they approached near the village, they were intercepted by two bike riders who snatched Rs975,000 from Saeed Ahmed. When he resisted, the dacoits shot at and injured him. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and carried the injured to DHQ Hospital. Police registered a case.