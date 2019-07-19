Share:

Rawalpindi - Saddar Bairooni police busted a robbers’ gang by arresting 3 of its active members during an action, disclosed SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal at a presser. The police also seized from possession of the accused a cutter they used to cut gold bangles from arms of women, he said.

Flanked by DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema, the SP said that the gang was active in street crime in several areas of Saddar circle and had deprived women and men of gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables. He said that the troika had also confessed their crime besides revealing names of the other gang members which, he said, would be arrested soon. He said that police would recover gold, cash and other stolen items from the gang members. The CPO also appreciated the efforts of SP Rai Mazhar and his team for busting the robbers’ gang that had become a sign of terror for the residents.

He ordered the SP to arrest the facilitators of the gang and recover stolen valuables from their possession so that the booty could be delivered to the real owners.