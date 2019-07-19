Share:

PESHAWAR - The EC for holding elections of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday held its maiden meeting to review the arrangements for its annual elections. The election commission meeting was held at the chamber house, in which election commission members Malik Niaz Ahmad, Muhammad Iqbal and Abidullah took part. The meeting thoroughly reviewed the election schedule and the whole process approved by the executive committee of the SCCI during its last meeting on July 12. As per approved elections schedule by the executive committee, the nomination papers for elections of executive committee will be submitted by August 26, and withdrawal of nomination paper will be allowed till September 12, 2019. The election for executive committee year 2019-20 will be held on September 17, while the nomination papers for contest on SCCI president, senior vice president and vice president slots will be submitted by September 19.