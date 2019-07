Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Thursday approved the release of over Rs 29.7 million in the head of Scholarship Zakat Fund among 6,682 students of 62 religious Madaris of Mianwali, Gujranwala, Khanewal, Kasur, Rajanpur, Lahore and Sialkot districts. The council gave this approval in its 7th meeting held under the chair of its chairman Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz.

The meeting also approved the release of Rs.13.1m in head of general scholarship among 2022 students of 43 educational institutions.