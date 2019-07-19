Share:

Lahore - Backed by the Rangers and Rescue 1122, the Special Protection Unit (SPU) has conducted a mock exercise at Manawan Camp on Thursday. Following the directions of Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz Khan, the personnel showed skills of countering terrorist attacks, joint operations and relief. According to a handout, the drill was aimed at reviewing response of the officials and taking steps to improve their preparedness. Talking about the exercise, DIG Umer Sheikh said the officials are actively performing security duty for CPEC projects and foreigners across Punjab. The drills are regularly being conducted to build apacity of officials. The officials showed how to respond to an attack and shift foreigners and VIP guests to safe place and provided first aid to the injured, he added.