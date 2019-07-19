Share:

SIALKOT - Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan Mr G.L. Gnanatheva said that Sri Lanka was keenly interested in strengthening trade ties with Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday. SCCI President Kh Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan and SCCI Executive Committee members also attended the meeting.

The Sri Lankan Consul General assured Sialkot exporters of easy access to international Sri Lankan trade markets, asking them to divert their trade and business activities to Sri Lanka. He also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot.