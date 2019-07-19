Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the rich and the powerful personalities are being brought to trial for the first time in Pakistan.

The culture of loot and plunder can no more work in the new Pakistan. In a statement issued here today, he said that massive corruption was made in the previous tenures and the corrupt rules looted both the financial and national resources of the country which were meant for the welfare of the people. The bank balances of the former rulers continued to increase, therefore, the new Pakistan is achieving the goal of transparency and it’s being transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In fact, the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid by the PTI. The Chief Minister said that the whole nation earnestly desires the accountability of those who crossed every limit of corruption during their tenures. No one should remain in any misunderstanding. Whosoever has done anything wrong or committed corruption will have to face the consequences, he added.

He further added that those who have had looted the national resources mercilessly are the criminals of the nation and they would be dealt according to law.